Secretary Hagel addresses the audience at the Strauss Performing Arts Center

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel addresses the audience at the Strauss Performing Arts Center at the University of Nebraska Omaha, Neb., on June 19, 2013. Hagel spoke about the new nuclear arms posture that President Obama delivered while in Berlin and how the U.S. Strategic Command, which is headquartered at nearby Offutt Air Force Base, will help implement the changes.