U.S. Navy Seaman Katurah Pearson heaves in a phone and distance line

U.S. Navy Seaman Katurah Pearson heaves in a phone and distance line on the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) in the Red Sea on June 14, 2013. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.