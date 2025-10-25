Secretary Hagel, Ambassador Ahn and National Director of the Korean War Veterans Association Ewing cut the ribbon to open a new display

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, center, Korean Ambassador to the United States Ahn Ho-young, left, and National Director of the Korean War Veterans Association Lew Ewing, cut the ribbon to open a new display commemorating the Korean War in the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on June 18, 2013. Hagel earlier thanked the Korean War veterans for attending the ceremony and emphasized that the war and their service will never be forgotten.