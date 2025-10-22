Gen. Dempsey talks to airmen from the U.S Air Force’s 5th Bomber Wing and 91st Missile Wing

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey talks to airmen from the U.S Air Force’s 5th Bomber Wing and 91st Missile Wing during a town hall meeting at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., on June 17, 2013. Dempsey is visiting Minot to observe the Air Force Nuclear Triad operations and to talk to airmen assigned to the base.