Secretary Hagel reads his opening statement as he testifies before the House of Representatives Committee on the Budget

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel reads his opening statement as he testifies before the House of Representatives Committee on the Budget in the Cannon House Office Building, Washington, D.C., on June 12, 2013. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey joined Hagel in defending the president’s request for $526.6 billion for the Defense Department’s fiscal year 2014 budget.