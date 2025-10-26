U.S. Marines position their amphibious assault vehicles on the beach at Hat Yao, Thailand

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force position their amphibious assault vehicles on the beach during an amphibious raid exercise with Royal Thai Marines at Hat Yao, Thailand, on June 10, 2013. The raid is part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, or CARAT, exercise Thailand 2013. CARAT is a series of bilateral military exercises between the U.S. Navy and the armed forces of Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Timor Leste.