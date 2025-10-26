An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marines and Afghan National Security Forces duck as the rotor wash from a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter blows dried grass into air during Operation Nightmare in Now Zad in the Helmand province of Afghanistan on June 5, 2013. Operation Nightmare is a clearing operation led by Afghan National Security Forces and supported by U.S. Marines from Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, Regimental Combat Team 7.

U.S. Marines and Afghan National Security Forces duck the rotor wash from a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter

