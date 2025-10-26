Secretary Hagel testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2013. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey joined Hagel in defending the president’s request for $526.6 billion for the Defense Department’s fiscal year 2014 budget