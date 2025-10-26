Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Kirk exits a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Kirk exits a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during Operation Nightmare in Now Zad in the Helmand province of Afghanistan on June 5, 2013. Operation Nightmare is a clearing operation led by Afghan National Security Forces and supported by U.S. Marines. Kirk is a Navy hospital corpsman attached to Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, Regimental Combat Team 7.