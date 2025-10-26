A U.S. Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle plunges into the Gulf of Thailand A U.S. Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle plunges into the Gulf of Thailand as it exits the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Tortuga (LSD 46) in preparation for a joint amphibious assault exercise with the Royal Thai navy during the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, or CARAT, on June 9, 2013. CARAT is a series of bilateral military exercises between the U.S. Navy and the armed forces of Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Timor Leste. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.08 MB) Credit: VIRIN: 418018-M-ADU39-581.jpg Photo Gallery