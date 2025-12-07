Sgt. 1st Class Garrett Williams demonstrates how to use an M4 carbine to Indian Army paratroopers

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Garrett Williams demonstrates how to use an M4 carbine to Indian Army paratroopers of the 50th Independent Para Brigade at Fort Bragg, N.C., on May 4, 2013. The Indian soldiers are being familiarized on American weapons as part of Yudh Abhyas 2013, an annual training exercise between the armies of the United States and India, sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific. Williams is a platoon sergeant with the 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team.