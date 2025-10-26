The USS Constitution fires a 17-gun salute

The USS Constitution fires a 17-gun salute during the ship's first turnaround cruise of the year in Boston Harbor on June 4, 2013. The cruise commemorated the 71st anniversary of the Battle of Midway and also recognized first responders of the Boston Marathon bombings. More than 300 first responders representing the Boston and state police, medical personnel and the Boston Fire Department were invited to participate in the underway commemoration.