Senior Airman Matthew Crow talks via radio with the pilots in a B-1 Lancer bomber before launching for a Green Flag exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on May 21, 2013. Green Flag-West is an air-land integration combat training exercise involving the U.S. Air Force and conducted in conjunction with U.S. Army Combat Training Center exercises at Fort Irwin, Calif. Crow is a crew chief assigned to the 7th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.