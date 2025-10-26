An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, second from left, and Commander U.S. Southern Command Gen. John F. Kelly, right, share a light moment with Southern Command employee John Samson, center, who was offered the first slice of a cake cut to mark the 50th anniversary of the command during a ceremony in Miami, Fla., on June 4, 2013. Samson received a letter of appreciation during the ceremony and has served over 50 years in government service with most of it at Southern Command.

Deputy Secretary Carter and Gen. Kelly share a light moment

