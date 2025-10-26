Deputy Secretary Carter and Gen. Kelly share a light moment

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, second from left, and Commander U.S. Southern Command Gen. John F. Kelly, right, share a light moment with Southern Command employee John Samson, center, who was offered the first slice of a cake cut to mark the 50th anniversary of the command during a ceremony in Miami, Fla., on June 4, 2013. Samson received a letter of appreciation during the ceremony and has served over 50 years in government service with most of it at Southern Command.