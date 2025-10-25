An official website of the United States Government 
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, third from left, greets Canadian Minister of National Defense Peter MacKay, center, at the beginning of a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on June 4, 2013. NATO defense ministers will discuss topics including Afghanistan, cyber security, a possible Libya training mission and collective defense.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, third from left, greets Canadian Minister of National Defense Peter MacKay, center, at the beginning of a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on June 4, 2013. NATO defense ministers will discuss topics including Afghanistan, cyber security, a possible Libya training mission and collective defense.

