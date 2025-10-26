Secretary Hagel meets informally with Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Breedlove and Commander International Security Assistance Force Gen. Dunford

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, second from right, meets informally with Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Philip Breedlove, right, and Commander International Security Assistance Force Gen. Joseph Dunford, left, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on June 4, 2013. Hagel will later attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with NATO leadership.