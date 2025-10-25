An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, listens to a sailor explain some of the technology on the bridge of the USS Freedom (LCS 1) in Singapore on June 2, 2013. Hagel is touring the ship to visit with the crew and to watch a demonstration of a reconfigurable and waterborne mission. Freedom is the Navy’s first littoral combat ship and is forward deployed for operations out of Singapore.

Secretary Hagel listens to a sailor explain some of the technology on the bridge of the USS Freedom (LCS 1)

