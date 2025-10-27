Secretary Hagel addresses the crew of the USS Freedom (LCS 1) in Singapore

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel addresses the crew of the USS Freedom (LCS 1) from the ship’s bridge in Singapore on June 2, 2013. Hagel is touring the ship to visit with the crew and to watch a demonstration of a reconfigurable and waterborne mission. Freedom is the Navy’s first littoral combat ship and is forward deployed for operations out of Singapore.