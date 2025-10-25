Deputy Secretary Carter receives a warm welcome from Brig. Gen. Lewis as he arrives at Jalalabad

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter receives a warm welcome from Brig. Gen. Ron Lewis as he arrives at Jalalabad Air Base in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on May 13, 2013. Lewis and other senior leaders will brief Carter on the operational and strategic-level reviews of the security transition and retrograde. Lewis is the Regional Command East deputy commanding general for support.