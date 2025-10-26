An official website of the United States Government 
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel takes questions from reporters on the recently announced DoD Sexual Assault Prevention Initiatives during a press conference in the Pentagon on May 7, 2013. Hagel wants leaders throughout the DoD to take this seriously and stressed the department will hold them responsible for putting in place programs to prevent sexual assault and to treat victims of the crime with compassion and justice.

