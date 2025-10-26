An official website of the United States Government 
Chief Petty Officer Jay Okonek, left, and Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Blase help guide the helicopter pilots as they fill a 360-gallon Bambi bucket to help extinguish wildfires near the base housing on Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., on May 3, 2013. Three helicopters from the San Diego-based Helicopter Sea Combat Squadrons 3 and 21 are providing firefighting support in response to the wildfires.

