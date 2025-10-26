An official website of the United States Government 
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel looks at the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Defence Phillip Hammond as he describes their earlier meeting to reporters during the opening of a joint press conference in the Pentagon on May 2, 2013. Hagel and Hammond met earlier to discuss the situations in Syria, Iran and Afghanistan.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel looks at the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Defence Phillip Hammond as he describes their earlier meeting to reporters during the opening of a joint press conference in the Pentagon on May 2, 2013. Hagel and Hammond met earlier to discuss the situations in Syria, Iran and Afghanistan.

