U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Brent Bonnema, left, and Cpl. Fred Barba run between stations while conducting small arms live-fire training at Camp Leatherneck in the Helmand province of Afghanistan on April 25, 2013. The live-fire course requires participants to maneuver and fire from different stations while being timed. Bonnema and Barba are assigned to the Afghan National Civil Order Police Kandak 1 Adviser Team, Regimental Combat Team 7.