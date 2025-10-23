An F/A-18E Super Hornet participates in an air power demonstration

An F/A-18E Super Hornet participates in an air power demonstration near the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) as the ship operates in the Pacific Ocean on April 24, 2013. The John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group is returning from an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility. The Super Hornet is attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 14.