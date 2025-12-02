Secretary Hagel laughs with a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel laughs with a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant providing security while Hagel visits troops at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on April 25, 2013. Hagel thanked the troops for their service and answered various questions including those on the effects of sequestration on the Air Force as well as sanctions on Iran. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.07 MB) Credit: VIRIN: 192336-F-HXE90-725.jpg Photo Gallery