An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, third from left, walks with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Fahd bin Abdullah, center, and U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Jim Smith, after arriving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on April 23, 2013. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is Hagel's third stop on a six-day trip to the Middle East.

Secretary Hagel walks with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Fahd bin Abdullah

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, third from left, walks with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Fahd bin Abdullah, center, and U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Jim Smith, after arriving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on April 23, 2013. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is Hagel's third stop on a six-day trip to the Middle East.

Photo Gallery