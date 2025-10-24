Secretary Hagel conducts a joint press conference with Israeli Minister of Defense Moshe Ya'alon in Tel Aviv

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, conducts a joint press conference with Israeli Minister of Defense Moshe Ya'alon in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 22, 2013. Hagel and Ya'alon answered questions regarding Iran's attempts at producing a nuclear weapon as well as the civil war in Syria. Hagel will spend several days in Israel meeting with counterparts on a six-day trip to the Middle East.