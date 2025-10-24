Secretary Hagel places a wreath at the Eternal Flame in Yad Vashem in Jerusalem

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel places a wreath at the Eternal Flame in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 21, 2013. Yad Vashem is Israel’s official memorial to the Jewish victims of the Holocaust. Hagel will spend several days in Israel meeting with counterparts on a six-day trip to the Middle East.