U.S. Air Force Capt. Dana Blyth, left, discusses health care with a family in Cerro Plata, Panama, on April 15, 2013. Blyth is a physician deployed from the San Antonio, Texas, Military Medical Center to Panama as part of Beyond the Horizon 2013, a joint and combined field training humanitarian exercise. The medical readiness portion provides much-needed health care services to some communities.