Petty Officer 3rd Class Kathleen Caldwell performs maintenance on an F/A-18C Hornet U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Kathleen Caldwell performs maintenance on an F/A-18C Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship operates in the Pacific Ocean on April 16, 2013. Nimitz is underway for a sustainment training exercise in preparation for an upcoming deployment. Caldwell is a Navy aviation structural mechanic.