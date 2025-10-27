Gen. Dempsey testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee in the Senate Hart Office Building in Washington, D.C., on April 17, 2013. Dempsey joined Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and Under Secretary of Defense-Comptroller Robert Hale in testifying on the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2014 and the Future Years Defense Program.