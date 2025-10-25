Air Force Capt. Mario Ramirez and Capt. Suzanne Morris confirm a patient's identity

U.S. Air Force Capt. Mario Ramirez, left, and Capt. Suzanne Morris confirm a patient's identity and prepare to administer a blood transfusion during a medical evacuation flight out of Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, on March 21, 2013. Ramirez and Morris are assigned to the 455th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Critical Care Air Transport Team. The team consists of a physician, intensive care nurse and a respiratory therapist, making it possible to move severely injured or gravely ill service members by air.