Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Becker provides landing zone security as an MV-22B Osprey touches down

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Becker provides landing zone security as an MV-22B Osprey touches down during training at the central training area in Okinawa, Japan, on April 11, 2013. Becker is a combat engineer with Combat Assault Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force. The Osprey is attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265.