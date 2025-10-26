Petty Officer 3rd Class Brady Miller works on the wing of an F/A-18F Super Hornet

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Brady Miller works on the wing of an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship operates in the Pacific Ocean on April 10, 2013. Miller is a Navy aviation structural mechanic assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 154. The Nimitz is underway to conduct sustainment-training exercises in preparation for an upcoming deployment.