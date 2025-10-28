Lance Cpl. Adrian Sandoval demonstrates how to disassemble a M240 machine gun

Philippine Marine Cpl. Milky Espere, left, and Cpl. Raymond Almonte, center, listen to U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Adrian Sandoval as he demonstrates how to disassemble a M240 machine gun as part of a field training exercise during Balikatan 2013 at Camp O'Donnell, Philippines, on April 5, 2013. More than 8,000 combined Philippine and U.S. personnel will participate in the exercise to enhance Philippine-U.S. military interoperability and build military-to-military relations.