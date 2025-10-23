U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Pablo Perez provides security

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Pablo Perez provides security during counter-improvised explosive device training at Camp Leatherneck in the Helmand province of Afghanistan on April 2, 2013. Marine Corps instructors with the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion led the training, which covered tactics and techniques in an urban operations framework. Perez is a rifleman with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment.