Cpl. Kim and Lance Cpl. Brockwell take a break at the Afghan Uniform Police Outpost Mamuriyet

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Martin Kim, right, and Lance Cpl. James Brockwell take a break at the Afghan Uniform Police Outpost Mamuriyet in the Kajaki district of the Helmand province of Afghanistan, on April 1, 2013. Kim and Brockwell are assigned Marine Corps-led Kajaki Police Mentor Team. The mentor team visited the outpost and patrolled with the police through a nearby bazaar.