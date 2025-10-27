Kenneth A. LaPlante presents the logo of the newly renamed William J. Perry Center

The 19th Secretary of Defense William J. Perry, left, listens as Kenneth A. LaPlante, second from left, presents the logo of the newly renamed William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies at the National Defense University at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., on April 2, 2013. Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, right, joined LaPlante in honoring Perry at the ceremony. LaPlante is the acting director of the Center.