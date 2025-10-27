An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Air Force firefighters extinguish a fire during a fire training exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, on March 4, 2013. Two teams of firefighters from the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron worked in unison to push the fire back without it reigniting behind them. The training exercise was one component of a base-wide operational readiness exercise.

