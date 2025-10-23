Secretary Hagel hosts a lunch with junior enlisted members

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel hosts a lunch with junior enlisted members of the various services in his office in the Pentagon on March 28, 2013. Hagel, a former sergeant in the Army during Vietnam, plans to have regular lunches with enlisted personnel in order to hear their views on department issues. Coast Guard Petty Officer Third Class Duskin Deichl, left, Navy Petty Officer First Class Joan Powers, center, and Army Spc. Michael Anderson, second from right, joined Hagel and other service members for the discussion.