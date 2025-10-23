U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir David Richards introduces members of his senior staff to Secretary Hagel

United Kingdom’s Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir David Richards, center, introduces members of his senior staff to Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, at the Combined Chiefs of Staff Committee at Fort McNair, Washington, D.C., on March 27, 2013. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Martin E. Dempsey hosted the meeting, which was the first meeting of its kind since 1948 and was called to discuss strategic challenges the U.K. and U.S. militaries may face together in the future.