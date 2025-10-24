Petty Officer 2nd Class Holly Ramirez checks her dive gear before a dive

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Holly Ramirez checks her dive gear before a dive for structural pile restoration at the Hotel piers on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on March 20, 2013. Ramirez is attached to Construction Dive Detachment Alpha, part of Underwater Construction Team 2 of Port Hueneme, Calif. The team provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval and Marine Corps operations.