Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, left, meets with South Korea's Minister of National Defense Kim Kwan-jin, right, in Seoul, South Korea, on March 18, 2013. The two leaders are meeting to discuss the rebalancing of U.S. forces to the Asia-Pacific region and as well as the recent provocative actions by North Korea.