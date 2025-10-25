Deputy Secretary Carter addresses the McAleese/Credit Suisse Defense Programs Conference

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter addresses the audience at the McAleese/Credit Suisse Defense Programs Conference held at the Newseum in Washington, D.C., on March 12, 2013. Carter emphasized to defense industry leaders and attending media the profound budgetary impact that the sequestration will have in the coming year and beyond on defense programs and national security.