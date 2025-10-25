Sailors remove a bomb rack unit from the wing tip of an F/A-18F Super Hornet

Sailors remove a bomb rack unit from the wing tip of an F/A-18F Super Hornet parked on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in Marseille, France, on March 10, 2013. Eisenhower is deployed to the 5th & 6th Fleet areas of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.