Secretary Hagel meets with the Sultan of Brunei

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, fourth from left, meets with the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, second from right, at Blair House in Washington, D.C., on March 12, 2013. Hagel and Hassanal discussed Asia-Pacific matters and the realignment of U.S. forces to that region in the coming years. Brunei will host the East Asia Summit and U.S.-ASEAN Summit this fall.