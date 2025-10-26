An official website of the United States Government 
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, center, walks with Commander, ISAF Joint Command, Lt. Gen. James Terry, (right) and Deputy Chief of Staff, ISAF Joint Command, Maj. Gen. Joseph Osterman, (left), before departing Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 11, 2013. Hagel is in Afghanistan on his first trip as secretary of defense to visit U.S. troops, NATO leaders, and Afghan counterparts.

Secretary Hagel walks with Lt. Gen. Terry and Maj. Gen. Osterman

