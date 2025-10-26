U.S. Navy plane captain uses hand signals to communicate with the pilot of an F/A-18C Hornet

A U.S. Navy plane captain uses hand signals to communicate with the pilot of an F/A-18C Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) as the ship operates in the Mediterranean Sea on March 5, 2013. Eisenhower is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility.