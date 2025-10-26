An official website of the United States Government 
Giant parachutes collapse as their load of Humvees hit the ground during a joint operational access exercise on the Sicily drop zone at Fort Bragg, N.C., on Feb. 25, 2013. Paratroopers will descend once the heavy equipment is safely on the ground. The exercise enhances cohesiveness between U.S. Army, Air Force and allied personnel, allowing the services an opportunity to properly execute large-scale heavy equipment and troop movement

Giant parachutes collapse as their load of Humvees hit the ground

