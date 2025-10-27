Secretary Hagel talks about the onset of the sequester

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, talks about the onset of the sequester and the grave impact it will have on national security and the readiness of the military in his first press briefing at the Pentagon on March 1, 2013. After taking initial questions from the press, Hagel introduced Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, left, who provided reporters with more details about the impending steep cuts.